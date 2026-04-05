Kurukshetra: Youth have crucial role in building Viksit Bharat, says Haryana governor Ghosh

Haryana governor and chancellor of Kurukshetra University (KU), Ashim Kumar Ghosh, on Saturday called upon the youth to treat ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ as a national mission. Ghosh said that the youth should actively contribute toward nation-building through innovation and entrepreneurship. The governor emphasised that India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047 would be driven by its young population, urging them to become job creators rather than job seekers. (HT Photo)

Addressing the university’s 35th convocation ceremony, the governor said that students graduating with PhD, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees now stand at the threshold of a new journey. He emphasised that India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047 would be driven by its young population, urging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The ceremony witnessed the conferment of degrees upon nearly 3,000 students across PhD, UG and PG programmes. A total of 112 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, while 89 students received gold medals and certificates for academic excellence.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Rajesh Bindal, chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, justice Sheel Nagu, vice-chancellor of the varsity, Som Nath Sachdeva and others were also present during the convocation.

Highlighting the university’s achievements, Ghosh noted that the university has secured an A++ grade from NAAC and has been awarded a Platinum Award by the Haryana government for effective implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020. He also underlined the institution’s progress in research, patents, and emerging areas such as Industry 4.0.

Deputy director, public relations, Jimmy Sharma informed that on the VC’s recommendation, the university conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree upon Supreme Court Judge Justice Rajesh Bindal, recognising his distinguished contribution to the field of law and justice.