Kuwait fire tragedy victim cremated in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: The mortal remains of 62-year-old Himmat Rai, who was among those killed in a devastating fire in southern Kuwait’s Mangaf, were consigned to flames at a cremation ground in Hoshiarpur on Monday. Himmat Rai, who was among those killed in a devastating fire in southern Kuwait’s Mangaf.

His son, Arshdeep Singh, 16, lit the funeral pyre.

Rai was among 49 people killed in the fire in Al-Mangaf building on June 12. A majority of those killed were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building housed around 195 migrant workers.

Rai’s family lives in Kakkon, a suburb of Hoshiarpur city.

Sham Chaurasi MLA Ravjot Singh and Hoshiarpur tehsildar Gursewak Chand paid their last respects.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Rai were brought here on Saturday and had been kept in a mortuary at Singriwala village.

Rai, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, is survived by his wife, two married daughters, and a minor son.

He had left India about 30 years ago and joined the NBTC firm in Kuwait to earn his livelihood. He was working as a foreman in the fabrication department, the family said.