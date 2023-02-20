KVS recruitment exam: 11 arrested for helping candidates

With the arrest of 11 people, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Ambala police reportedly busted a gang involved in helping the aspirants of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) TGT-2023 exam by getting remote access to the online exam.

As per the information, the accused have been identified as Anil Malik of Pathri of Panipat, Vikash Kalyan of Sekhpura village of Karnal, Ram Avtar of Rajasthan, Nitesh of Jhajjar, Hardeep Singh of Sonepat, Kuldeep, Harish, Vinod and Manjeet Singh of Bhiwani, Surinder and Dheeraj of Jind.

It is learnt that the accused were in touch with several aspirants and they were allegedly helping them by taking remote access of their computer on February 18. The police got the information about the accused and conducted a raid at an ITI on the Nasirpur road. Police officials associated with the investigation said that the accused were produced in the court and they were taken on police remand for further interrogation.