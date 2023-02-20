Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / KVS recruitment exam: 11 arrested for helping candidates

KVS recruitment exam: 11 arrested for helping candidates

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 02:49 AM IST

The Crime Investigation Agency of the Ambala police reportedly busted a gang involved in helping the aspirants of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) TGT-2023 recruitment exam by getting remote access to the online exam with the arrest of 11 people.

With the arrest of 11 people, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Ambala police reportedly busted a gang involved in helping the aspirants of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) TGT-2023 recruitment exam by getting remote access to the online exam. (Representational image)
With the arrest of 11 people, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Ambala police reportedly busted a gang involved in helping the aspirants of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) TGT-2023 recruitment exam by getting remote access to the online exam. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

With the arrest of 11 people, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Ambala police reportedly busted a gang involved in helping the aspirants of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) TGT-2023 exam by getting remote access to the online exam.

As per the information, the accused have been identified as Anil Malik of Pathri of Panipat, Vikash Kalyan of Sekhpura village of Karnal, Ram Avtar of Rajasthan, Nitesh of Jhajjar, Hardeep Singh of Sonepat, Kuldeep, Harish, Vinod and Manjeet Singh of Bhiwani, Surinder and Dheeraj of Jind.

It is learnt that the accused were in touch with several aspirants and they were allegedly helping them by taking remote access of their computer on February 18. The police got the information about the accused and conducted a raid at an ITI on the Nasirpur road. Police officials associated with the investigation said that the accused were produced in the court and they were taken on police remand for further interrogation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out