Labourer booked for raping 7-year-old in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 22, 2025 05:04 AM IST

Police said that the accused, identified as Chandan Kumar, lured the girl with a ₹10 note and took her inside his rented accommodation, where he sexually assaulted her

A 23-year-old labourer was booked for raping a seven-year-old girl from her neighbourhood in Sherpur Kalan, police said.

The Moti Nagar police registered a first-information report (FIR) following a complaint by the minor’s mother. (Representational image)
The Moti Nagar police registered a first-information report (FIR) following a complaint by the minor's mother.

They added that the accused, identified as Chandan Kumar, lured the girl with a 10 note and took her inside his rented accommodation, where he sexually assaulted her.

The Moti Nagar police registered a first-information report (FIR) following a complaint by the minor’s mother.

The complainant said they live in a labour quarter and sent to see a relative, leaving her seven-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son at home.

After she returned in the evening, she noticed that her daughter was distressed and crying profusely, the complainant said, and added that her son shared the incident after being asked.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vijay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

