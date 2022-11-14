Labourer hangs self at house in Ludhiana

A 28-year-old labourer ended his life at his house in Manki village of Samrala, allegedly after his wife left home with their children.

The body was discovered by some children playing in the locality.

As per his neighbours, the man was an alcoholic and the couple often had arguments over it. As the man refused to give up his drinking habit, his wife left home with their children a few days ago. His mother had also left the home for the same reason.

The neighbours said that the 28-year-old slipped into depression after this.

Police said the body was discovered three days after the man killed himself. Some children playing in the street entered the house and saw the lifeless body following which the police were informed.

Samrala station house officer, sub-inspector Bhinder Singh said the body had already started decomposing when it was discovered.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been initiated.