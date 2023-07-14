40 % teaching posts vacant in Central University of Jammu: RTI report

Almost 40% posts of teaching staff are lying vacant in the Central University of Jammu (CUJ), revealed response of the authorities to an RTI query filed by RTI activist Raman Sharma. The university as on date has 2,354 students which include 308 SC students, 115 ST, 458 OBC, one PWD and 120 EWS students. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In response to the query related to status of teaching staff in the university, the public information officer (PIO) in his reply on Wednesday said sanctioned strength of teaching positions in the university is 178 and present strength of the teaching staff is 107.

The RTI reply also confirmed that 71 posts of teaching staff are lying vacant in the university as on date.

While giving details about the non-teaching staff in the university, the reply stated that sanctioned strength of non-teaching positions in the university is 119, of which 32 posts are lying vacant.

However, the university evaded a query seeking details of temporary non-teaching staff and simply stated “no such information is available”.

The university as on date has 2,354 students which include 308 SC students, 115 ST, 458 OBC, one PWD and 120 EWS students .

The PIO has also preferred not to reply directly to a query related to total intake capacity of the Central University of Jammu for students in different courses and departments and instead mentioned university website and prospectus for 2023-24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON