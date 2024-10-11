Ladakh gets world’s highest imaging observatory

Set up at the altitude of 4,300 m, the world’s highest one-of-its-kind Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory was inaugurated at Hanle in Ladakh. The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment observatory was inaugurated at Hanle in Ladakh. (HT)

The department of atomic energy secretary and atomic energy commission chairperson Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty on Wednesday inaugurated the observatory, which is also the largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia. Mohanty felicitated the representatives of the nambardars, the school headmaster, and the venerable Lama of the Hanle Gompa.

The telescope is indigenously built by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) with support from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and other Indian industry partners.

The inaugural ceremony of MACE observatory was a part of the platinum jubilee year celebrations of the department of atomic energy. In his address, department of atomic energy DAE additional secretary Ajay Ramesh Sule stressed the importance of balancing tourism and scientific activities within Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) and encouraged students to pursue careers in science and technology.

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) director Dr Annapurni Subramaniam highlighted the fruitful collaborative efforts between several constituent units of the department and the IIA.

Ladakh chief conservator of forests Sajjad Hussain Mufti outlined the key features of the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve and the focus on community engagement. He reaffirmed the UT administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting the department’s scientific activities.

BARC Physics Group director Dr SM Yusuf in his address, emphasised the importance of the MACE telescope in advancing India’s space and cosmic-ray research capabilities.

A pictorial compilation documenting the journey of the MACE project was also released on the occasion. A special film on the MACE telescope was also screened, showcasing the scientific and technological advancements made during the project. The day concluded with a guided tour of the MACE observatory, giving attendees an exclusive look at the world-class observatory that establishes India on the global advanced astronomy map.

The inauguration of the MACE telescope marks a significant step forward for Indian astrophysics and cosmic-ray research.

Situated at an altitude of 4,300 m, the MACE telescope will observe high-energy gamma rays, contributing to global efforts to understand the most energetic phenomena in the universe, such as supernovae, black holes, and gamma-ray bursts.

This facility will also complement global observatories, strengthening India’s position in the field of multi-messenger astronomy.

Looking ahead, the MACE project aims to foster international collaborations, advancing India’s contributions to space research and bolstering India’s position in the global scientific community.

The observatory will also serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of Indian scientists, encouraging them to explore new frontiers in astrophysics.