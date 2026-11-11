Ladakh hill council polls to be held on December 4, end in four days

The Ladakh administration on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, with the polling to be held on December 4 and the entire process concluding by December 8. However, the announcement triggered a political backlash across the region, including a complete shutdown in Kargil town and an election boycott by Leh bodies. The notification mentions that the election process would be completed by December 8 but doesn’t not specify the date of declaration of results. (HT File)

State election commissioner Sudhanshu Pandey announced the timeline under Rule 12 of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Rules), 2026. The notification applies across all eight newly configured districts of the UT—comprising Leh and Kargil as well as the newly created council divisions of Drass, Zanskar, Sankoo, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

“I feel it is a watershed moment for Ladakh and democracy. It is a turning point in the larger journey of democracy, particularly in the context of the demands being raised and the aspirations of the people,” Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra said on Tuesday after the poll schedule was announced.

According to the SEC schedule, the deadline for filing nominations is set for November 17, followed by scrutiny on November 18 and a withdrawal deadline of November 20. Polling will take place from 8am to 5pm on December 4.

The notification mentions that the election process would be completed by December 8 but doesn’t not specify the date of declaration of results.

The elections will ensure first elected grassroot governance structure in the UT since it was carved out of J&K in 2019, and would empower local elected bodies in the administration of panchayat and civic bodies.

The council poll announcement follows earlier notifications issued by chief electoral officer (CEO) Rahul Sharma for local municipal and panchayat elections. General elections for the municipal committees of Leh and Kargil, along with panchayat halqas (areas) across the UT, are scheduled to run concurrently on November 21, concluding by November 30.

Ladakh has been in turmoil in the wake of agitation by locals over statehood demand and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. Protests over these demands took a violent turn on September 24, 2025 when protesters clashed with police, resulting in death of four people and injury to over 80. Since then several round of talks between the Union home ministry-appointed panel and Ladakh bodies have failed to break the deadlock.

The Ladakh administration on November 5 had notified the delimitation of 100 constituencies of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) in eight districts, specifying the panchayat areas and villages or wards falling under each constituency. The move was aimed at paving the way for elections in the region.

The announcement was met with resentment in some sections of Ladakh.

Shops, commercial establishments, and private offices remained shut in Kargil town as well as outlying areas such as Drass, Sankoo, and Zanskar. Public transport remained off the roads and police were deployed as a precautionary measure.

Organised by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) —an umbrella group of political, religious, trade, and civil society organisations—the shutdown exempted medical facilities, water supply, and school buses. The KDA also scheduled an evening “Save Democracy” candle light march against the timing of the elections, alleged delimitation irregularities, and what they termed the erosion of democratic rights.

Three major organisations—the Ladakh Nambardar Association, the Ladakh Gompa Association, and the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA)—announced a boycott of both the panchayat and municipal committee elections.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leader Sajjad Kargili said the shutdown highlighted how democracy was being weakened. “Democracy is being made hollow, our lands are being stolen from us, notifications and orders are being passed by officials without seeking consent from locals. Gerrymandering is being done through delimitation,” Kargili said.

LBA president Chering Dorjay Lakrook, who also heads the Leh Apex Body (LAB), cited dissatisfaction with the newly finalised 100-constituency delimitation process, unfulfilled promises regarding liquor policy reforms following protests by women’s groups, and a lack of faith in the administration’s sincerity.

Last week, Ladakh Lok Sabha MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan wrote to lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging a postponement of all local body and council polls to spring (April-May). Jan warned that sub-zero temperatures (ranging from -20°C to -25°C), heavy snowfall, road blockages, and seasonal migration of senior citizens, traders, and students to warmer regions like Jammu, Srinagar, and Delhi risked disenfranchising a large portion of the electorate.

But the government pushed back. “I am confident that even the people of Kargil will participate fully in the elections. I can only appeal to the leaders of Kargil and Leh to participate in these elections and show the Centre that they want democracy,” said Ladakh chief secretary Kundra.