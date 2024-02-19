 Ladhowal toll plaza remains free for commuters for third day - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ladhowal toll plaza remains free for commuters for third day

Ladhowal toll plaza remains free for commuters for third day

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 20, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Farm unions led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) continued their protest for the third consecutive day at Ladhowal toll plaza, allowing commuters to pass freely on Sunday. The protest began on Saturday afternoon, with protesters occupying the plaza since then, vowing to continue until February 22.

Farmer union raising slogans against the Center during the protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Farmer union raising slogans against the Center during the protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Members of various farm unions have also started protesting outside residences of BJP leaders across the district.

Farmers leader Gurpreet Singh stated that the protest would persist until February 22, with additional unions expected to join on Tuesday. He emphasised that discussions between farm unions and the central government were ongoing, and the protest would only conclude until the farm unions tell them.

He reiterated that the protest would cease if the government responded positively to their demands. By keeping the toll plaza free, they aimed to draw attention to the revenue loss incurred by the central government.

Deepinder Pal, manager at Ladhowal toll plaza, acknowledged the impact of the protest, noting that protesters had occupied the plaza since Saturday afternoon and continued to allow commuters’ free passage on Monday. He confirmed that the protest would extend until February 22.

