Land acquisition: Farmers protest, seek higher compensation
Seeking higher compensation for the land being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Delhi and Katra expressway, farmers on Wednesday blocked the entrance and exit point of a private colony where the chief minister’s residence is located.
Kisan Sangharsh Committee coordinator Harmanpreet Singh Jeji said the NHAI is offering a meagre price for their land and they are urging the state government for help in getting higher compensation for their land.
“We are demanding a meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann and we had also given a memorandum a few days ago in this regard. But we were not given time to meet him. Therefore, we protested and blocked the entrance of the colony and the government is responsible for this,” said Harmanpreet.
Gurugram health dept to focus on controlling hospitalisation as daily cases cross 200-mark
Gurugram: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the district health department is focusing on keeping the number of hospitalised patients under control and monitoring the health of patients isolating at home, officials said on Wednesday. The district on Wednesday reported 225 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 152 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 941. The district also recorded a positivity rate of 6.64%.
Delhi: Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri arrested after brief exchange of fire
The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 38-year-old Jahangirpuri based arms supplier after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini area and allegedly recovered eight country made pistols and seven live cartridges from his possession. The DCP said that the police received a tip-off about Rajan's whereabouts, following which they laid a trap to nab him.
Notices served to religious centres, DJ operators to keep noise under control
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday issued notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted 'ambient air quality standards with respect to noise' marked for certain zones.
First patient to survive heart transplant at PGIMER joins as hospital attendant
Walking down the sterile corridors as one of the hospital's newest attendants, 21-year-old Mohit, who was the first patient to survive a heart transplant at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, could not help marvel at how life has come a full circle for him. Mohit became the second person to get a heart transplant at the hospital and the first to survive it.
Class 4 student looks out of bus window, dies after head hits pole in Gzb
A student of Class 4 of a school in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, died of severe injuries after 10-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj, a resident of Surat City in Modinagar stuck his head out of the window of his moving school bus and hit it against a pole of a nearby gantry gate on Wednesday morning. Police identified the boy as 10-year-old a resident of Surat City in Modinagar, Anurag Bhardwaj.
