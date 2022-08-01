Land forcibly taken from rightful owners, will take fight to SC: MP Manish Tewari
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Sunday announced that he will take the fight of all people, whose land was being forcibly taken away by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, to the Supreme Court of India.
Interacting with residents of several villages falling in the Kharar assembly segment on Sunday, Tewari criticised the AAP government in Punjab for indiscriminately trying to dispossess poor people of their small landholdings in the name of clearing the “encroachments” even when they had genuine ownership claims over that land.
The INC national spokesperson said nobody had any problem with the government taking back the panchayat land from encroachers. “But we will not let this government dispossess those who have recorded, legal and lawful ownership rights over the land they are in possession of, for several decades, ” he asserted.
The Congress MP claimed that the government had started fiddling with the revenue records also. He alleged that the names of genuine owners, who owned the land for as many as 70 years, were being removed from revenue records to prove that they had illegally occupied it.
Tewari, who is also a senior Supreme Court lawyer, warned officials against blindly following illegal and unlawful diktats of the government lest.
Himachal CM launches ‘Pragatisheel Himachal’ programme from Chamba
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh”, a state-level programme commemorating 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh from Chamba's historic Chaugan Ground on the concluding ceremony of International Minjar Fair. Addressing the people on the occasion, the chief minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.
Murder on PU campus: High court seeks fresh probe report from Chandigarh Police
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh probe report from the Chandigarh Police into the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4, 2021. During the hearing, the police informed the court that Seema's a resident of Ludhiana, brother Deep, who had demanded that the probe be handed over to an independent agency was produced at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, for narco analysis. However, he was declared unfit for it on account of his health conditions.
BJP betraying youth of Himachal: Congress leader Rajinder Singh Rana
In a stinging attack on the state government, Congress working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana accused the BJP regime of betraying the youth of the state by putting “jobs on sale”. Rana also slammed the BJP government at Centre and state over the issue of inflation. “However, the Centre and the state government were mum on the issue while common masses reel under unrelenting inflation,” he said.
45% solar panels at Mohali government schools yet to become functional
It's been around a year since rooftop solar panels were installed at government schools in Mohali district, but around 45% of these are yet to become functional. The reason: These cannot be connected with the power supply lines of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited due to pending electricity bills to the tune of around Rs 18 lakh. The panels were installed by the Punjab Energy Development Agency under the on-grid solar net metering project scheme.
Chandigarh records 52.4 mm rain, Sukhna floodgate opened 2nd time this month
After 52.4mm rain was recorded in the city on Sunday, the Sukhna floodgate had to be opened for the second time this month after the water-level rose close to the danger mark. As per UT engineering department officials, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake was opened around 3.10pm on Sunday. Last year, the Sukhna floodgate had to be opened five times, on August 9, August 14, September 21, September 23 and September 30.
