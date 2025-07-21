Land Pooling Policy: No land will be taken by force from farmers, says Mohali MLA

A day before Congress decided to hold protest outside office of PUDA in Sector 62 demanding the rollback of Punjab government’s land pooling policy, MLA Kulwant Singh of Mohali has assured farmers that under the land pooling policy, no land will be acquired forcibly or under any kind of pressure. He emphasised that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government’s policy is entirely based on the voluntary consent of farmers. MLA Kulwant Singh (HT File)

Addressing the media, MLA Kulwant acknowledged farmers’ concerns, calling them partly valid, especially given the misinformation being spread by opposition parties without a proper study of the policy. “There is a need to thoroughly understand the land pooling policy. Only those who willingly offer their land will be part of the development process.” he added.

He clarified that as MLA of a constituency comprising 24 villages, the interests of the people remain his top priority. Citing examples, he explained, “If a farmer wishes to give 10 acres, only that 10 acres will be developed. If someone wants to give two acres, only those two acres will be taken. There will be absolutely no coercion involved, contrary to what the opposition is alleging.”

He further revealed that he has discussed farmers’ concerns regarding the policy with Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He said, both leaders have assured him that necessary amendments will be made to the new policy, keeping the welfare of farmers as a top priority.

Congress to stage protest today

Former health minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu shared that the protest will be addressed by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, and several party MPs and MLAs. He said the new land pooling policy has triggered a strong wave of anger and unrest among the people. He further added that the public now understands that if this flawed policy isn’t withdrawn, they could lose their valuable lands without receiving fair compensation.

Sidhu revealed that following the government notification, the sale and purchase of nearly 65,000 acres has been frozen. He questioned the government’s claim that no land will be acquired without farmers’ consent, asking how such a claim holds any merit when no one is even allowed to buy or sell land. He accused the government of spreading misinformation and misleading the public, but asserted that people are fully aware of the ground reality.