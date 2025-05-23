Land pooling voluntary, owners can expect 400% returns, says Punjab minister Cheema

Amid criticism of the state government’s land acquisition plans, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that the implementation of land pooling policy is intended to promote transparent and planned urban development across the state, making a significant departure from past practices. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Addressing a press conference here, Cheema said that the policy prioritised voluntary participation and empowered landowners to become active stakeholders in the state’s progress, following the principle of 100% voluntary participation. “There will be no forcible land acquisition. We developed a model that respects the rights and aspirations of our farmers and landowners,” he said.

The state government has been under fire from the opposition parties over its land pooling schemes, with some leaders even alleging a scam. In Ludhiana, farmer unions and residents of several villages also staged a protest.

The finance minister said the initiative was taken to address the growing demand for affordable housing in urban centres, driven by rapid urbanisation. “Market estimates indicate that farmers who engage in this land pooling policy stand to gain up to a 400% return on their land investment,” he claimed.

He said that the development agencies of the state government would undertake the development of pooled land, ensuring the provision of modern infrastructure, including roads, water supply, sewerage, drainage, and electricity. “Once developed, the land returned to the original landowners as per their contribution will appreciate significantly. Landowners will have the autonomy to utilise their developed land as they see fit, whether for personal use or sell it,” said Cheema.

The AAP leader claimed that this policy was a decisive blow against the land mafia and forcible land acquisitions. “For the past three decades, the Congress, and Akali-BJP governments have operated in collusion with the land mafia, enriching their political allies at the expense of our farmers. This policy puts an end to that corrupt system,” he alleged, claiming that the opposition leaders were shedding “crocodile tears.”

According to the policy, the landowner would receive a developed residential plot of 1,000 square yards and a commercial area of 200 square yards in exchange for contributing one acre of land. “Assuming the land price is ₹30,000 per square yard for residential area and ₹60,000 per square yard for commercial area, the total value the landowner would receive would be approximately ₹4.2 crore,” an official spokesperson said, claiming it to be substantially more than the amount the landowners were getting as per the previous policy.