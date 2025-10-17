Last rites of Haryana ASI performed after autopsy

The last rites of Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar were performed with ceremonial guard of honour at his native town Julana in Jind on Thursday evening, following a post-mortem examination at PGIMS, Rohtak.

A police contingent gave a gun salute as senior political leaders, including ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Shruti Choudhry, Mahipal Dhanda, Ranbir Gangwa, deputy speaker Krishan Middha, and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, paid floral tributes. Among others present were Haryana DGP O P Singh, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, INLD state president Rampal Majra and Julana MLA Vinesh Phogat.

DGP Singh assured the family of all possible assistance for Lathar’s children and sister. Minister Shruti Choudhry said the government would ensure justice for the bereaved family, while MLA Phogat expressed doubts over the police probe and the government’s promises.

Earlier in the day, Union minister and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the family at PGIMS, Rohtak, promising a government job for Lathar’s wife as per her qualification and free education for their children. He urged people not to politicise the incident. “We have lost two policemen. The law will take its course, and both cases will be investigated fairly,” Khattar said, referring to the deaths of IG Y Puran Kumar (October 7) and ASI Lathar (October 14).

At the time of the tragedy, Lathar’s wife Santosh Devi was reportedly cleaning their Julana home ahead of Diwali. A family acquaintance said she rushed to Rohtak upon learning of her husband’s death. Friends recalled meeting Lathar days earlier, saying he appeared tense over the growing pressure surrounding the investigation into IGP Puran Kumar’s death.

Lathar was found dead with a gunshot wound in Ladhot village on Tuesday, alongside a purported suicide note and a six-minute video accusing late IGP Y Puran Kumar of corruption. Following his death, police booked Kumar’s wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Bathinda (Rural) MLA Amit Rattan, EASI Sushil Kumar, and a Rohtak-based cop Sunil for abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy.

Part of the Rohtak CIA-2 team, Lathar had helped nab EASI Sushil Kumar on October 6 following a corruption complaint by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal.

Lathar is survived by his wife, two daughters and a seven-year-old son. His elder daughter is preparing for engineering entrance exams after passing Class 12, while the younger one is enrolled in Class 9. He was a single brother of five sisters. Sandeep was expert in cyber cell activities and before joining Haryana police in 2007, he had done LLB.

The ASI was the sole breadwinner and his father Dayanand Lathar was an inspector in Haryana Police before he died two decades ago. Lathar studied at his maternal uncle’s home at Ladhot in Rohtak and was recruited in Haryana Police in 2007. He was promoted as ASI after he suffered a bullet injury in the leg during an encounter while he was posted in the special task force of Haryana Police.

Sandeep’s elder daughter said that her father had to bear the family and social responsibilities after the death of her grandfather.

“My father was worried before he ended his life. He was our family’s hero and we don’t know what circumstances forced him to take this step. The investigators should probe his death and punish the accused. Everything will change with time but my father will never return,” she added.

Sandeep’s sister Sonu Lathar said that her brother was the best cadet when he underwent training in Haryana police.

“My brother lived his life with honesty and pride. We want his name to be taken with pride in the police department. The government should reform the police system and bring transparency. We are grief-stricken as his children have to live without a father and we have no brother. The corrupt police system has forced my brother to end his life,” she added.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met the family on Wednesday, assuring “appropriate action” in the case.