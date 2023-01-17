Latifpura oustees block highway, railway tracks in Jalandhar

Residents whose houses were razed by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust in Latifpura on December 9 last year blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway and railway tracks near Dhannowali for nearly four hours on Monday to protest against the government action.

The protesters, who were joined by farmers and activists of other social organisations, demanded the rehabilitation of the displaced families at the same place.

Fifty houses were demolished during the drive. Their residents had since then been living in the open.

Members of Latifpura Rehabilitation Committee said that the government turned a blind eye to their sufferings. They are seeking rehabilitation at the demolition site, compensation for the loss and strict action against the officials who “misbehaved” with residents during the drive.

Activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Pendu Mazdoor Union, Khet Mazdoor Union, United Kisan Morcha, Jamhoori Adhkar Sabha, Dal Khalsa, and Technical Service Union lent support to the Latifpura oustees.

They said if the state government failed to resolve Latifpura, Zira liquor factory, Bargari and Sikh prisoners’ cases, their agitation would be intensified.