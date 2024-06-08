Law officer Himmat takes oath as HSSC chairman

Haryana law officer Himmat Singh was sworn in as the chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Saturday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini administer the oath to advocate Himmat Singh as Haryana Staff Selection Commission chairman on Saturday. (PTI)

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini administered the oath of allegiance, office and secrecy to Singh, who pledged to uphold the dignity of the commission and ensure that transparency and merit-based selection remain his top priorities. Before his appointment, Singh served as an additional advocate general at Chandigarh.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Recruitment for 50k posts soon: Saini

Later, the CM announced that recruitment for 50,000 posts across various categories will be initiated soon. Besides, group-D jobs will also be advertised, he said.

The CM said the BJP-led government has given jobs on merit without any discrimination, and this transparent recruitment process will continue in the future.

On a query regarding the high court setting aside the socioeconomic criteria for recruitments, Saini said earlier, a high court bench had appreciated the criteria. However, the subsequent bench may have a different perspective, he said.

The government will challenge the HC order in the Supreme Court, he added.