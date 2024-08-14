Law should be equal for all: SGPC chief on furlough to Ram Rahim

After meeting Sikh prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in chief minister Beant Singh assassination case, in Patiala jail along with Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday raised questions over the 21-day furlough granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who walked out of the Rohtak’s Sunaria jail this morning. After meeting Sikh prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in chief minister Beant Singh assassination case, in Patiala jail along with Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday raised questions over the 21-day furlough granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who walked out of the Rohtak’s Sunaria jail this morning. (HT File)

Dhami expressed concern that the “law didn’t seem to be applied equally to all”. He pointed out that while Sikh prisoners, who have already completed their sentences, didn’t receive even a single parole or furlough in a year, the dera chief had been granted parole and furlough multiple times annually.

“For Ram Rahim, amendments have been made to the law and the jail manual as well. I believe the law should be equal for everyone,” Dhami stated.

He added that they had consistently been objecting to the repeated paroles and furloughs granted to Ram Rahim and even filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

“Our petition was heard, and the court had put a ban on the furlough to Ram Rahim. However, a few days ago the court stated that competent authorities (jail and the Haryana government) will decide on Ram Rahim’s plea. We all know what these competent authorities have been doing so far,” said the SGPC president.

“After completing 21 days, he (dera chief) will likely get another parole or furlough. With elections in Haryana around the corner, political parties will exploit his influence,” Dhami added.

When asked about meeting Home minister Amit Shah regarding the Rajoana case, Dhami expressed disappointment that an elected body like the SGPC was not being given time to meet the Home minister.