Law student was driving Thar that killed newspaper delivery man: Chandigarh Police
A 21-year-old law student was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar that claimed the life of a 50-year-old newspaper delivery man at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning, police said.
The accused, Apram Singh Khara, 21, a resident of Sector 33, was arrested from a bus stop near his house on Friday. He is a fourth-year law student at BML Munjal University, Gurgaon.
As Khara had fled the scene after hitting the victim, Balbir Singh Rana, who was riding a scooter, police have added Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR registered against him.
The accused will be produced before a court on Saturday.
On Thursday morning, Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh, was on his way to the Sector-22 market to pick up the daily newspaper supply, when he was hit by Khara’s Mahindra Thar near the Sector 17/18 light point.
In his attempt to escape, the accused had sped up and dragged the victim and his scooter for nearly 500 metres, before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing the scene with a friend, who was following him. Balbir was later declared brought dead at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.
Apart from Section 304, the accused is also facing charges under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.
His blood and urine samples have been sent for examination to determine if he was driving under the influence of liquor, police said.
-
Chandigarh: Ward attendant at govt hospital suspended for sexually harassing female patient
The UT health department has suspended a male ward attendant for sexually harassing a female patient during an ECG exam at the Manimajra civil hospital. Dr Sector 16, medical superintendent, GMSH, VK Nagpal, who issued the suspension orders, said on May 23, a young woman, who had arrived at Manimajra civil hospital's emergency wing, complained that Yadav touched her inappropriately and passed some irrelevant remarks during the ECG exam.
-
Uproar in Chandigarh MC House over remarks against former BJP mayor
Sparks flew during the MC General House meeting here on Friday after an AAP councillor used the word “cartoon” for a former BJP mayor. Opposing the words used by aAP councillor Jasbir Singh, the BJP councillors demanded an unconditional apology from him. Also raising objections against Jasbir's language, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh said such derogatory words should not be used in the House against a former mayor. Congress councillors also supported their BJP counterparts and demanded an investigation.
-
Man injured in roof collapse at Dera Bassi village
An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after the roof of An injured Jagtar Singh's kutcha house collapsed at Pandawala village in Dera Bassi on Friday. An injured Jagtar Singh was rescued from the debris by villagers and taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he is stated to be stable. His wife was in the kitchen and three children were away at school when the roof gave way around 8 am, said police.
-
Panchkula cop among three held for running extortion ring
Police have unearthed an extortion racket being run by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and three businessmen in and around Panchkula. Three of the four gang members – ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; a resident of Sector 2, Anil Bhalla, and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10 – have been arrested. However, the ASI managed to escape from police custody on Friday.
-
Hyderpora encounter: HC orders Jammu and Kashmir admn to exhume third body
The Jammu & Kashmir high court on Friday ordered the authorities to exhume the body of Amir Latief Magrey, one of the four people killed in the Hyderpora encounter last year, and hand over the body to his family for burial. The four people were killed in the outskirts of Srinagar on November 15, 2021. On December 30, Magrey's family moved the J&K high court seeking his body for burial.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics