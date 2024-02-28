Law to regulate sports bodies in Haryana on the anvil

The assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to introduce regulatory framework for sports bodies that often indulge in unfair practices. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking in the Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“Such sports associations neither maintained proper records nor have requisite transparency. The state government feels legally constrained to regulate such matters in the absence of any specific law in this regard,” said a statement of objects and reasons of Haryana State Sports Associations (Registration and Regulation) Bill, 2024. The bill aims to establish regulatory bodies at both the state and regional levels to oversee the registration and regulation of working of these sports associations.

It said the government has taken a serious note of the fact that some of the sports associations working at district and state level were indulging in unfair practices prejudicial to the interest of sports and sportspersons. The state government feels legally constrained to regulate such matters in the absence of any specific law in this regard. It said the primary objective is to safeguard the interests of sportspersons and sports while promoting the spirit of sportsmanship in the state.

The bill seeks to establish the Haryana Sports Registration Council and Regional Sports Registration Council, which will be responsible for registering sports associations, regulating their working and advising the state government. These councils will have the authority to enquire complaints against the sports association and its office bearer in order to ensure adherence to fair sports practices. The bill outlines the obligations of state and district-level sports associations, including conducting championships, providing training facilities, maintaining records and submitting requisite information to the regulator. It also specifies consequences for non-registration and cancellation of registration.