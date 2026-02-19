Lawrence Bishnoi acquitted, 3 convicted in 2019 Chandigarh realtor murder case

Over six years after the broad daylight murder of Sonu Shah, a property dealer, at his office in Chandigarh’s Burail village in September 2019, a local court has found three accused guilty of the crime while acquitting gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also named in the FIR. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was among the eight accused nominated in the 2019 murder case. (ANI file photo)

While a detailed order is awaited, the court convicted the trio — Shubham Prajapati, Manjit and Rajan, alias Jaat, — under murder charges. The sentence will be pronounced on February 20.

Rajveer, alias Sonu Shah, a property dealer, was gunned down by four assailants inside his office on September 28, 2019. Shah was shot 10 times while two others, Joginder Phelwan and Rommy, were also injured in the firing. Police had initially alleged that Sonu Shah was murdered at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Himself a history-sheeter, Shah was facing cases of attempt to murder and house trespass in Chandigarh.

Police had nominated eight accused in the murder case — Lawrence Bishnoi, Shubham Prajapati, Manjit, Rajan, Dharminder Singh, Abhishek, Raju Basodi and Deepak. Charges against them were framed in 2022.

Speaking about Bishnoi’s acquittal, his counsels Terminder Singh, Manjinder Brar and Abhey Joshi said Bishnoi joined the trial as a witness. Appearing in hearings through video conferencing, he stated that he had been in jail for the last 12 years. Bishnoi contended that he had no connection with the accused and no communication device had been recovered from him. He claimed that he was implicated because he and his community had protested regarding the alleged killing of two blackbucks by actor Salman Khan in Rajasthan.

Further, the investigation officers, during their cross-examination, admitted that they could not establish any connection of Bishnoi with the other accused, and there was no evidence of conspiracy against him.

The jail superintendent also stated that no communication device was ever recovered from Bishnoi or his associate Raju Basodi, who was one of the eight accused.

Among the three convicts, Shubham Prajapati was arrested by the Khanna police in Ludhiana district in October 2019. A national-level shot-putter, hailing from Mugalpura village in Uklana block of Haryana’s Hisar district, he was also wanted by the Ambala police in a murder case.

During trial, the prosecution had argued that two of the weapons and the vehicle used in the crime were recovered from Shubham.

Rajan Jaat, a sharpshooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was arrested by Delhi Police in April 2021. Manjit is also a sharpshooter linked with the gang.

Bishnoi remains lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail amid ongoing trials for various cases of murder and extortion.