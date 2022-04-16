Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide among 2 held for Patiala kabaddi club chief’s murder
Patiala: A week after the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force was set up, it arrested two gangsters from neighbouring Uttarakhand and Haryana. One of them is a former student union leader Harbir Singh Dhindsa, who is the main accused behind local kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda’s murder near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5.
Led by additional director general of police (ADGP) Parmod Bhan, the task force assigned deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikram Singh Brar to nab Harbir and the other gangsters involved in the murder. Harbir is a close aide of gangster Lawence Bishnoi.
The task force, which was working on various leads, arrested Harbir from Dehradun, while the other accused, identified as Tejinder Singh alias Fauji, was caught in Haryana.
Bhinda was shot dead outside the university when he was mediating in a clash between two groups.
The police had earlier arrested seven accused, including four directly involved in the crime. They were identified as Navi Sharma, 21, Varinder Singh, 22, both from Bathoi village; Pritpal Singh, 22, of Sanour and Bahadur Singh, 23, of Gharacho village in Sangrur district. The other three accused, who provided shelter to the main suspects were identified as Tarsem Lal, 30, of Saneta village in Mohali, Satwinder Singh, 23, of Banur and Gurlal Singh, 24, of Patiala,.
Besides Harbir, the other main accused named in the case are Harman Singh, Tejinder Singh Fauji and Yoginder Bonny.
Harbir has brought him to Patiala from Dehradun and he will be presented before a court.
-
Amanjot Kaur to lead Chandigarh women in T20 meet
Amanjot Kaur will lead the Chandigarh team in the upcoming senior women's T20 tournament starting from April 18. Chandigarh has been placed in the Elite C group wherein they will be competing against the likes of Mithali Raj-led Railways, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They will play the third match against Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and fourth against Railways on April 22. Chandigarh's last match is against Himachal Pradesh on April 24.
-
Punjab govt likely to announce 300 units of free electricity on April 16
Patiala: The AAP government in Punjab, which completes one month in office on Saturday, is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity in Punjab for up to 300 units.
-
PGTI Players Championship 2022: In-form Yuvraj Sandhu walks away with title
Chandigarh's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his red-hot form with his third title win in five months at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 presented at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. Yuvraj (70-67-65-69), playing at his home course, shot a resolute three-under 69 in the final round to end up with a one-stroke victory at 17-under 271. Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah last round 70 saw him claim the runner-up position at 16-under 272.
-
Punjab govt transfers 17 IPS officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IPS and a Punjab Police Service officer. Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled is the DIG of the newly formed Anti-Gangster Task Force, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who has been transferred and posted as the DIG of Rupnagar Range, replacing Arun Kumar Mittal, who will now be IGP Crime Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Chandigarh.
-
For UP urban development minister, speed is of the essence as cleanliness campaign gets going
Soon after taking charge as cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar Sharma had made an interesting remark. It has been just a fortnight since Arvind Kumar Sharma took charge as UP urban development minister. A 60-day special drive has been launched. Besides, 24x7 control rooms, 202 WhatsApp groups and toll-free helpline (18001800101) have been set up. A detailed government order regarding the need to ensure cleanliness and fixing accountability has been issued.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics