Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested with 11 pistols, BMW car in Mohali

Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested with 11 pistols, BMW car in Mohali

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 02:53 AM IST

Identified as Manpreet Singh, he had been using the car to supply drugs and weapons in Punjab, say Mohali police

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni giving details about the arrest on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni giving details about the arrest on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had been supplying drugs and weapons in Punjab has been arrested by the Kharar police.

As many as 11 pistols and a Gurgaon-registered BMW car have been recovered from the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Bhima, 25, a resident of Vishkarma Road, Ludhiana.

Sharing details, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “As part of its operation against bad elements and gangsters, Mohali police have set up various nakas across the district. Manpreet was nabbed at a similar naka near Christian School in Kharar, leading to seizure of a 9 mm Glock pistol, 10 .32-bore pistols, three live cartridges and a BMW car (HR26-BT-1558).”

He added that Manpreet had been working with other criminals, including Sunil Kumar, alias Monu Gujjar, and Jasmeet Singh, alias Lucky, both residents of Hoshiarpur district, and Nikhil Kant Sharma of Patiala.

“Investigation revealed that Manpreet was getting the weapons from Ashwani Kumar, alias Sarpanch, a resident of Khizrabad village, Haryana, who has already been arrested by CIA staff, Mohali. Ashwani was also supplying weapons to Jasmeet and Nikhil,” the SSP said, adding that the BMW car was registered in Jasmeet’s name and was being used to supply drugs and arms. While Nikhil is also already behind bars, Jasmeet remains at large.

“Manpreet will be presented in court on Sunday for police remand. More important revelations are expected as investigation proceeds further,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Manpreet at the Kharar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A pair of cattle egrets foraging for food in Sector 50, Chandigarh, on a windy Saturday evening. The weather department has forecast chances of rain through the next three days. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

    Cool winds return to Chandigarh, rain to follow soon

    Even as the much-awaited rain gave Chandigarh a miss on Saturday, cloudy weather and cool winds made their way to the city later in the evening. But as the monsoon system is reviving in the region, light rain will remain likely from Sunday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department officials. They said chances for rain will be lower on Sunday and Monday, but will rise from Tuesday onwards.

  • Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu accepting his J&K Open trophy winners’ cheque. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu clinches J&K Open trophy

    City-based golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority on the Jammu Tawi Golf Course with a resounding seven-shot win at the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022. He shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament to claim his fourth career win and third title this season and a winner's cheque worth ₹6 lakh. Gurugram's Manu Gandas took third place at three-under 285.

  • Panjab University authorities are yet to finalise the date for the Panjab University Campus Students Council elections. (HT File)

    Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air

    While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council. Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement. Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines.

  • Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul. (AFP)

    Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus

    Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.

  • Inquiry has been marked against four officials, including Davinder Singh (780 objections), Ravi Kumar (1,488 objections), Parminder Kaur (1,007 objections) and Narinder Pal Singh (204 objections). (HT File)

    Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate

    Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out