Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested with 11 pistols, BMW car in Mohali
Identified as Manpreet Singh, he had been using the car to supply drugs and weapons in Punjab, say Mohali police
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had been supplying drugs and weapons in Punjab has been arrested by the Kharar police.
As many as 11 pistols and a Gurgaon-registered BMW car have been recovered from the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Bhima, 25, a resident of Vishkarma Road, Ludhiana.
Sharing details, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “As part of its operation against bad elements and gangsters, Mohali police have set up various nakas across the district. Manpreet was nabbed at a similar naka near Christian School in Kharar, leading to seizure of a 9 mm Glock pistol, 10 .32-bore pistols, three live cartridges and a BMW car (HR26-BT-1558).”
He added that Manpreet had been working with other criminals, including Sunil Kumar, alias Monu Gujjar, and Jasmeet Singh, alias Lucky, both residents of Hoshiarpur district, and Nikhil Kant Sharma of Patiala.
“Investigation revealed that Manpreet was getting the weapons from Ashwani Kumar, alias Sarpanch, a resident of Khizrabad village, Haryana, who has already been arrested by CIA staff, Mohali. Ashwani was also supplying weapons to Jasmeet and Nikhil,” the SSP said, adding that the BMW car was registered in Jasmeet’s name and was being used to supply drugs and arms. While Nikhil is also already behind bars, Jasmeet remains at large.
“Manpreet will be presented in court on Sunday for police remand. More important revelations are expected as investigation proceeds further,” the SSP said.
Meanwhile, a case under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Manpreet at the Kharar police station.
-
Cool winds return to Chandigarh, rain to follow soon
Even as the much-awaited rain gave Chandigarh a miss on Saturday, cloudy weather and cool winds made their way to the city later in the evening. But as the monsoon system is reviving in the region, light rain will remain likely from Sunday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department officials. They said chances for rain will be lower on Sunday and Monday, but will rise from Tuesday onwards.
-
Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu clinches J&K Open trophy
City-based golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority on the Jammu Tawi Golf Course with a resounding seven-shot win at the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022. He shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament to claim his fourth career win and third title this season and a winner's cheque worth ₹6 lakh. Gurugram's Manu Gandas took third place at three-under 285.
-
Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air
While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council. Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement. Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines.
-
Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.
-
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
