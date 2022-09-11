Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested with 11 pistols, BMW car in Mohali

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had been supplying drugs and weapons in Punjab has been arrested by the Kharar police.

As many as 11 pistols and a Gurgaon-registered BMW car have been recovered from the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Bhima, 25, a resident of Vishkarma Road, Ludhiana.

Sharing details, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “As part of its operation against bad elements and gangsters, Mohali police have set up various nakas across the district. Manpreet was nabbed at a similar naka near Christian School in Kharar, leading to seizure of a 9 mm Glock pistol, 10 .32-bore pistols, three live cartridges and a BMW car (HR26-BT-1558).”

He added that Manpreet had been working with other criminals, including Sunil Kumar, alias Monu Gujjar, and Jasmeet Singh, alias Lucky, both residents of Hoshiarpur district, and Nikhil Kant Sharma of Patiala.

“Investigation revealed that Manpreet was getting the weapons from Ashwani Kumar, alias Sarpanch, a resident of Khizrabad village, Haryana, who has already been arrested by CIA staff, Mohali. Ashwani was also supplying weapons to Jasmeet and Nikhil,” the SSP said, adding that the BMW car was registered in Jasmeet’s name and was being used to supply drugs and arms. While Nikhil is also already behind bars, Jasmeet remains at large.

“Manpreet will be presented in court on Sunday for police remand. More important revelations are expected as investigation proceeds further,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Manpreet at the Kharar police station.