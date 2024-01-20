Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide who pointed gun at Chandigarh resident facing 21 cases

Investigations by the Crime Branch into the arrest of the gangster Gagandeep Singh, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have revealed that there are more than 21 cases registered against him in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the years. The accused aide of Lawrence Bishnoi had pointed a gun at a Chandigarh resident in Sector 36. (HT File)

The cases include those for murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, theft, extortion, Arms Act and NDPS Act. He was also arrested for carrying a mobile phone in the jail.

He was out on bail when police arrested him from Sector-36 market for allegedly threatening a person with a revolver.

Crime Branch in-charge deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Udey Pal said Singh was released on bail in 2022 and again indulged in the illegal activities.

A local court remanded him to four days in police custody.

Singh is the main conspirator in the 2016 Panchkula murder of bouncer Amit Sharma, alias Meet. He had hatched the conspiracy while being lodged in jail, police said.