close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide who pointed gun at Chandigarh resident facing 21 cases

Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide who pointed gun at Chandigarh resident facing 21 cases

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 20, 2024 07:36 AM IST

The cases against Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide who was nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 36 include those for murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, theft, extortion, Arms Act and NDPS Act

Investigations by the Crime Branch into the arrest of the gangster Gagandeep Singh, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have revealed that there are more than 21 cases registered against him in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the years.

The accused aide of Lawrence Bishnoi had pointed a gun at a Chandigarh resident in Sector 36. (HT File)
The accused aide of Lawrence Bishnoi had pointed a gun at a Chandigarh resident in Sector 36. (HT File)

The cases include those for murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, theft, extortion, Arms Act and NDPS Act. He was also arrested for carrying a mobile phone in the jail.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He was out on bail when police arrested him from Sector-36 market for allegedly threatening a person with a revolver.

Crime Branch in-charge deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Udey Pal said Singh was released on bail in 2022 and again indulged in the illegal activities.

A local court remanded him to four days in police custody.

Singh is the main conspirator in the 2016 Panchkula murder of bouncer Amit Sharma, alias Meet. He had hatched the conspiracy while being lodged in jail, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On