Lawrence School, Sanawar, celebrates Founder’s Day

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, celebrated its 176th Founder’s Day, that commenced with the annual athletics meet on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Ajai Kuma Sahgal, an alumnus of the school, batch of 1973, was the chief guest on the occasion. The athletics meet commenced with a house march past. Lieutenant General Ajai Kuma Sahgal with winners of athletics meet at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Siwalik house bagged the preparation department house cup. While Himalaya house won the house cup in girl’s department, Nilagiri house came out on the top in the boy’s department. Himalaya house bagged the overall athletics meet trophy.

The Red Roof Oscen, a student-led publication, was released by the chief guest. Students performed three stage plays, “Lamb to the Slaughter” by Roald Dahl, “Wo Kaun Tha” by Ismat Chugtai and “The Overcoat” by Ruskin Bond.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON