Lawyer seeks cancellation of Ram Rahim’s parole

Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:06 AM IST

In the plea, it was submitted that parole to Ram Rahim was granted in violation of provisions of the Haryana Good Conduct of Prisoners (Temporary Release), Act 2022

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: A high court lawyer has moved Punjab and Haryana high court seeking cancellation of 40-day parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim by the Haryana government. In the plea filed on Monday, advocate HC Arora has submitted that parole was granted in violation of provisions of the Haryana Good Conduct of Prisoners (Temporary Release), Act 2022. The plea also seeks directions to Youtube and other such platforms not to air his videos. The plea says Ram Rahim is misusing parole by conducting online satsangs with his followers all over the world and has also released a video of his song. The plea is yet to be listed before a bench for hearing.

