Lawyer’s ‘custodial torture’: 3 Muktsar cops walk free after SIT clean chit

A Muktsar court on Saturday ordered the release of three cops from custody on bail after the complainant submitted that he levelled the charges at the “behest of some criminals in the jail”. The lawyer had submitted letter to the Bar body stating that he has amicably ‘settled’ his dispute with accused cops

On September 26, Muktsar police had booked six cops, including a superintendent of police, on charges of subjecting an advocate to unnatural sex, custodial torture and criminal intimidation.

The alleged custodial torture had evoked a strong reaction from the legal fraternity in district courts across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the Punjab and Haryana high court with lawyers suspending work for three days. Following the strike, SP (investigation) Ramandeep Bhullar, CIA in-charge inspector Raman Kumar Kamboj and constable Harbans Singh of the CIA were arrested on September 27.

Judicial magistrate Mahesh Kumar took cognisance of the application submitted by the special investigation team (SIT) stating that all charges filed against the cops were found false.

The 28-year-old lawyer on Thursday had submitted a one-page letter to the Muktsar Bar Association stating that he has amicably “settled” his dispute with accused police personnel. After this, the Bar expelled him and resolved to demand the Bar of Punjab and Chandigarh to revoke the professional licence of the advocate in question for “misusing the sentiments of lawyers”.

The accused cops were arrested on September 27 and the court extended their police remand twice.

As the three were produced in the Muktsar court today again, the SIT moved an application pleading their release from custody as there was no evidence to prosecute them.

SIT stated that the ‘victim’, a qualified law professional, furnished a self-declaration statement to the SIT on October 6 and reiterated in the court today that all allegations were false and that the cops were innocent.

