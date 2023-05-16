Ludhiana: Confusion over sewa kendra timings leaves visitor in lurch

Residents looking to obtain a learner’s driving licence were left in the lurch outside a closed e-sewa kendra for more than two hours, due to an error in the allotment of time slots. Department of governance reforms general manager Vinesh Kumar Gatuam admitted that the officials responsible for allocating time slots were unaware of the kendra’s timings (HT File Photo)

The kendra continues to operate between the original 9 am to 5 pm working hours despite the recent changes in government office timings to 7.30 am to 2 pm. Applicants, however, were allocated time slots for appearing in the test by the official portal www.parivahan.gov.in in the latter window, resulting in confusion.

Harpreet Singh, the kendra in-charge, said he will be writing to higher authorities to rectify the issue. A senior government official not wishing to be named said the kendra operating on a different timing than the government offices amounted to a major error.

Notably, the revised timings of 7.30 am to 2 pm for government officers were announced earlier last month. However, sewa kendras continue to operate between 9 am to 5 pm.

Department of governance reforms general manager Vinesh Kumar Gatuam admitted that the officials responsible for allocating time slots were unaware of the kendra’s timings.

The candidates had applied for their learning licence through the online portal www.parivahan.gov.in, which allotted them the 7 am time slot.

Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Mullanpur who was allotted a morning slot, said, “It was sheer harassment as I left home by 6 am with the motive to reach the venue on time by 7 am only to find the office closed.”

Another candidate, Himanshu Kashyap of Tajpur road, expressed his frustration, saying, “I am an engineering student and missed the first three lectures due to the wrong time slot given to me on the government website.”

Will look into the issue: DC

Addressing the issue, deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik said, “I was not aware about the issue, I will look into the matter and direct the concerned official to resolve it as soon as possible.”