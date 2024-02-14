LED lights to come up at peripheral roads of Panchkula villages

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed authorities concerned to start the work of installing LED lights on the “phirnis” (peripheral boundaries) of all villages falling under Panchkula assembly constituency on a priority basis. During the meeting, Gian Chand Gupta directed the chief executive officer (CEO) of zila parishad, on phone, to start the work on a priority basis. (HT Photo)

Gupta was presiding over the meeting of sarpanches of all gram panchayats of Panchkula assembly constituency held at HSVP Field Hostel, Sector 6, on Tuesday. He sought detailed information about the problems being faced in the development works in villages and assured to get them resolved at the earliest.

During the meeting, Gupta directed the chief executive officer (CEO) of zila parishad, on phone, to start the work on a priority basis. Only after completing this work, the process to install LED lights in the villages will be started, he added.

Zila parishad CEO Gagandeep Singh informed Gupta that the work of installing LED lights on “phirnis” in four villages has started and the work in the remaining 15 villages will be started soon. Gupta also directed that the pending payment of the work done under MGNREGA in villages be released within a week’s time.

Gupta added that a request has been made to chief minister Manohar Lal to make the 25-kilometre-long Gohar in villages pucca (concrete) and the work will start soon.

Gupta also assured that he would take up the matter with higher authorities on priority basis regarding increasing the labour rates under HSR and grants and funds available under PRI and HSFC for small villages.

While reviewing the development works, Gupta asked each sarpanch to give a list of two important works related to their village and said that after discussing with the chief minister, these works will be completed at the earliest. Gupta said that his endeavour is to ensure all basic amenities in villages adding that villages in the state are being developed on the lines of cities.