Legacy waste disposal: Chandigarh MC clears estimates for ₹77-crore project
Clearing decks for the removal of 7.5 lakh million tonnes (MT) of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping site, the UT administration on Wednesday approved the estimates for ₹77-crore project.
The estimates were approved in a meeting of the municipal corporation (MC) and UT officials, held under the chairmanship of the UT adviser.
UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “I have also directed the MC that the project should have a performance-linked model, wherein parameters are set for continuous performance assessment of the contractor.”
A presentation of the detailed project report (DPR) was also discussed. Now, MC is expected to float a request for proposal in a week’s time, said a senior MC official.
After receiving proposals, MC is likely to complete the tendering process in the next couple of months and the project is expected to be completed in four years after commencement.
The project is being partially funded by the central government under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. Of the total ₹77-crore cost, ₹28.02 crore will be contributed by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs that has already released ₹11.36 crore.
Towering waste
A total of 12.5 lakh MT legacy waste is to be cleared from the 25-acre Dadumajra landfill. Of this, 5 lakh MT from before 2005 is being bio-mined under a Smart City project. Initially planned to be completed by May 2021, the project now has a December 2022 deadline.
The ₹33-crore legacy mining project was launched with much fanfare in December 2019 by the then UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in the presence of MP Kirron Kher. But over two years later, only around 3 lakh MT (60%) garbage has been removed.
The ₹77-crore project under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 will target the remaining 7.5 lakh MT legacy waste dumped at the Dadumajra site after 2005.
While Chandigarh’s daily solid waste generation is around 550-600 MT, most of it is dumped at the landfill without processing.
-
Delhiwale: Bittu’s best samosa
It is in the spirit of infinite possibilities that you ought to try this most unusual samosa in an old Delhi shop — it is stuffed with moong dal. It has to be among the tastiest samosas in Delhi today.
-
Merged MCD could slash top-level posts, may cause disputes, tussles
MCD was the second-largest civic body in the world after the Tokyo Metropolitan Area when it was trifurcated by the then Congress government, according to several serving and retired civic officials. It was headed by a commissioner, who was assisted by six additional commissioners, 22 directors and department heads overseeing key functions such as horticulture, education, engineering, sanitation among others.
-
Delhi vaccinates 3,800 kids aged 12-15 years on Day One of drive
At least 615,000 children in the 12-15 years age group are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. Senior citizens (60 years and above), who are yet to get their precautionary dose can also get the jab at any vaccination centre in Delhi from Wednesday.
-
Delhi picks senior DMRC exec as Metro chief; Centre’s view awaited
Senior government officials said that the Delhi government has sent the file to the central government which is supposed to hold consultations with the Delhi government before the name is finalised.
-
Former judge of Jharkhand HC Harish Chandra Mishra named Delhi Lokayukta
Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi told the Delhi high court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was going on.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics