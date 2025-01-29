Menu Explore
Leopard enters power project site in Himachal’s Hamirpur

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 29, 2025 04:18 PM IST

The under-construction site of the Dhaulasidh power project, where 900 workers are deputed, is located on the Sujanpur-Nadaun road and is surrounded by dense forests. 

A leopard was spotted in the premises of the Dhaulasidh power project in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, triggering panic among workers.

A leopard was spotted in the premises of the Dhaulasidh power project in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, triggering panic among workers. (Representational photo)

One of the workers spotted the leopard on Tuesday night and made a video of the animal, which was widely shared on social media, causing panic among workers.

The under-construction site located on the Sujanpur-Nadaun road is surrounded by dense forests.

Vinod Kumar, divisional manager of Ritvik company, which is carrying out the construction at the site, has asked the forest department to install a cage to catch the leopard.

There is movement of vehicles and labourers on the project site throughout the day, which can lead to a situation of confrontation with wild animals, he said.

About 900 workers are deputed at the 70 MW power project.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard entered the Kangra border through the Kofat Dam.

A spokesman said forest department officials at Sujanpur Tira have been asked to submit a detailed report and install a cage.

