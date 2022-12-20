Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / LeT associate arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

LeT associate arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 20, 2022 05:18 AM IST

They said that Baramulla police and Army’s 32 RR arrested the militant associate of LeT outfit from Chakloo village of Baramulla, who was identified as Mohd Ishaq Lone, a resident of Nadihal village in Sopore

Security forces have arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associate in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district along with arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Security forces have arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associate in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district along with arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.

They said that Baramulla police and Army’s 32 RR arrested the militant associate of LeT outfit from Chakloo village of Baramulla, who was identified as Mohd Ishaq Lone, a resident of Nadihal village in Sopore.

“Based on a specific input, an operation was carried out on December 18 by joint parties of police and 32 RR, leading to arrest of one terrorist,” a police spokesperson said.

He said on his disclosure, the security forces recovered one canister IED, one pistol along with a magazine and 18 pistol rounds from the village near Chakloo Ziyarat.

“An FIR under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act has been registered,” the spokesperson added.

“Lone’s timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive material has averted major terrorist attacks and targeted killings in Baramulla and adjoining areas,” he further said.

