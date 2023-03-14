LeT militant planning to carry out targeted killings held in Sopore: J&K Police

Security forces on Tuesday nabbed an active militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Sopore in Baramulla district, the police said, adding that he was planning to carry out targeted killings in the area. Security forces on Tuesday nabbed an active militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Sopore in Baramulla district, the police said, adding that he was planning to carry out targeted killings in the area. (Image for representational purpose)

A spokesperson said based on specific inputs regarding presence of a terrorist in Dangerpora area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore police and army (22RR).

“As the initial cordon was being laid, a terrorist was spotted trying to escape by taking cover of narrow by-lanes and congested area,” the police spokesperson said, adding that vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control.

“The troops of the joint team managed to nab the terrorist alive. He has been identified as Owais Ahmad Mir of War Mohalla Gund Brat. During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a 9mm pistol, eight (9mm) rounds, a pistol magazine and a Chinese grenade were recovered,” he added.

The spokesperson said with the arrest of Mir, police and security forces have averted a major tragedy and prevented planned target killings in the area, thereby spoiling the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorist handlers.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress,” he added.