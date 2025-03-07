Letting pet dog poop in open to invite 500 fine in Panchkula

In a bid to maintain cleanliness, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has proposed a ₹500 fine for pet owners whose dogs are found defecating in open areas. The fine proposal, along with other agendas, will be tabled in the budget meeting on March 10. (Shutterstock)

The proposal, along with other agendas, will be tabled in the budget meeting on March 10.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal stated that despite the increasing number of pet dogs in the city, only 70 had been officially registered. A similar penalty was introduced in 2018, imposing fines on pet owners allowing their dogs to poop in public spaces like roads, parks and footpaths. Under the new proposal, the first violation will attract a ₹500 fine, with increased penalties for repeat offences.

Goyal noted that no fines had been collected since his term began in 2021, and this was the first time the issue was being formally presented in the House. Once the agenda is passed, residents will be encouraged to report violations by capturing photographs and uploading them via the toll-free number (9876-252-622) issued by MC.

Compensation for dog bite victims

Amid rising dog bite cases in Panchkula, MC has also proposed compensating victims based on the severity of their injuries, in accordance with a Punjab and Haryana high court directive. Last year, more than 9,000 dog bite cases were reported in Panchkula.

Goyal revealed that despite a significant number of dog bite cases, no compensation had been provided so far due to the absence of a proper system. “We will facilitate compensation through doctors at five community health centres, who will certify the cases,” he said.

MC plans to provide financial assistance of ₹10,000 in case of a single dog bite, ₹20,000 for two bites and ₹30,000 for three bites.

To ensure timely treatment, the corporation also plans to deploy doctors, nurses and vaccines at five community health centres in the city.