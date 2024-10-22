LG assures job to Shashi Abrol’s wife, education for children

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the family of Shashi Abrol, one among seven killed by armed terrorists in Ganderbal’s Gagangir and assured job to his wife and education of his children. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha meets the family of Ganderbal terror attack victim Shashi Abrol, in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

“Met the family members of Martyr Shashi Abrol in Jammu and offered my condolences. Assured them that the terrorists responsible for his martyrdom will be neutralized soon. Government will take care of the welfare, job and education of the next of kin,” Sinha posted on X.

Deceased’s brother Manish Abrol said, “He never talked about any threat perception or fear. However, he did not respond to our calls after 6 pm on Sunday and this morning we received information regarding his death in a terror attack.”

Shashi Abrol’s wife Ruchi’s life has been turned upside down. On Sunday, Ruchi had kept the fast of Karwa Chauth for the long life of her husband.

“She kept waiting for her husband’s video call on Sunday evening to break her fast,” said Manish.

“She hasn’t eaten anything since yesterday. Her minor daughter doesn’t know what has befallen on the family and Shashi’s son, who is pursuing engineering from Bhopal, has been asked to return home by the next train without telling him the truth,” said a relative at the Abrols’ house.

The attack took place at the camp where the men had returned after day’s work at the construction site.

The wife of the deceased had spoken briefly on Sunday evening before leaving for the temple in the locality for the Karwa Chauth rituals.

“I briefly spoke to him in the evening around 6 pm. As I was going to the temple, he asked that he will make a video call. After I returned home from the temple and tried calling him over his phone, he didn’t pick it up. After that, his phone was switched off,” Ruchi told media persons.

The family had no idea about the attack and the came to know only through media reports on Monday morning, said Ruchi’s sister-in-law Divya.

“Her life is shattered. The festival of Karwa Chauth has turned into a day of catastrophe for us,” she said.

Shashi Abrol had been working for the construction company APCO in Sonamarg for the past six years and he had come home two months ago during his son’s college admission at Bhopal.

Shashi’s sister Urvashi mocked at the government claims of normalcy and said, “Is this normalcy? Is this peace? Seven people were massacred at the blink of eye. We lost our brother. Can this government return me my brother?”

The terror attack came barely four days after Omar Abdullah was sworn in as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The family called on the government to provide financial assistance. JL Abrol, Shashi’s father, said they had never anticipated any danger in Kashmir.