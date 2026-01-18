LG inaugurates two-day national-level sports conference at Jammu

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the two-day ‘national level sports conference - SRIJAN’, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at Jammu. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the two-day ‘national level sports conference - SRIJAN’, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports at Jammu. (HT Photo)

The conference will identify the actionable strategies to further strengthen sports systems in J&K UT, prepare a roadmap for effective implementation of the National Sports Policy 2025 and J&K Sports Policy 2022 and highlight measures for shaping a resilient and future-ready generation.

In his address, the LG called for linking sports with education and essential life skills. He said, with integration in education curriculum, sports can become a powerful tool for the complete and holistic development of youth.

“Sports is a powerful force that shapes individuals, brings communities together, and plays a vital role in nation-building. For youth, sports serve as a real-life school which teaches discipline, values, and leadership through lived experience. It is a strong medium for empowerment, social awareness, and the overall progress of the society,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that sports should be kept away from politics. He observed that sporting talent can only be nurtured in a peaceful environment. In order to make India a true sporting powerhouse, we must keep sports and politics strictly separate.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Politics should not interfere in sports and the talented youth should not be deprived of the opportunities they deserve.

“Investing in sports means investing in disciplined citizens and a confident future to shape the destiny of the country. To truly build a sports culture, we must bring sports into the heart of daily community living and connect sports with education and life skills,” the LG said.