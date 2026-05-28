LG launches rock check dam to address seasonal water scarcity in Ladakh

A rock check dam aimed at achieving long-term water and agricultural sustainability in Ladakh was inaugurated by Ladakh’s lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at Upshi in Leh on Wednesday. A rock check dam aimed at achieving long-term water and agricultural sustainability in Ladakh was inaugurated by Ladakh’s lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at Upshi in Leh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The rock check dam, built over the Indus river, 44 km from Leh, at an altitude of 11,400 feet, has been conceptualised by the LG as an eco-friendly, cost-effective and a sustainable remedy to Ladakh’s annual water crisis.

This dam has been built using large rocks, sourced from the riverbed and the surroundings, to hold the water in the river. LG has named the project as “Sindhu Jal Samriddhi Abhiyan (SJSA)” that aims at augmenting the water level by creating rock check dams at specific locations of the river, particularly the narrow passages, where tapping the river water is relatively easier and more effective.

The location of the check dam is identified in consultation with the villagers/locals.

The LG has directed the irrigation & flood control department to construct three more such check dams, within a month, on an experimental basis.

In many parts of Ladakh, the Indus becomes too shallow. As a result, standard motors and pumps fail to lift water from the river, to the uphill fields. This is where these rock check dams would play a crucial role. These check dams would create a big pondage area, storing ample water, to be used during the peak sowing season. Because the rocks have been sourced directly from the riverbed, there is no use of cement or concrete in construction of this check dam. This makes it a completely eco-friendly project.

Saxena said that the Sindhu Jal Samriddhi Abhiyan would help improve irrigation facilities, strengthen water security and support sustainable agriculture in remote villages.

“It is another innovative and eco-friendly project, aimed at achieving long-term water security in Ladakh, after the successful launch of Project Him Sarovar. The rock check dam has been conceived as a model of sustainable water and agricultural security, while preserving the fragile ecological character of Ladakh’s ecosystem. The initiative has received encouraging response from villagers,” Saxena said.

Unlike the engineered cement-concrete check dams, a rock check dam is a semi-permanent barrier, built across the river channel. It slows down the velocity of the water and creates a large pondage area behind, while allowing the excess water to flow through, creating a cascading effect and increasing oxidation in the river.

Initiates measures to curb drug menace

Amid growing concerns over drug abuse in Ladakh, the LG on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials, medical experts, civil society, religious organisations and NGOs, to assess the situation and remedial measures to curb this menace.

Saxena said that he has directed a series of proactive steps, including massive crackdown to eliminate drug cartels, random search of vehicles including local taxis, strict vigil on Ladakh’s entry points like Zoji La and Sarchu besides maintaining surveillance around schools, colleges and tourist places, among others.

He said that he has directed the authorities to establish “112” as an integrated helpline for families and patients, with a dedicated team ensuring transport and rehabilitation through coordinated care.