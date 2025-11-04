LG lays foundation stone for construction of new houses for flood-affected families in Chishoti

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of new houses for flood-affected families in Chishoti Paddar in Kishtwar. J&K LG Manoj Sinha during the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of new houses for flood-affected families of Chashoti, Kishtwar on Monday. (@OfficeOfLGJandK)

A total of 19 houses that were completely damaged during natural disaster that struck Chishoti will be rebuilt free of cost with support of High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), a civil society organisation.

At least 65 people, mostly pilgrims were killed and 32 others went missing in a massive cloudburst on August 14.

In his address, Sinha paid homage to the citizens and security personnel who lost their lives due to the natural disaster. “The catastrophic floods swept away precious lives, wiped out several homes and tore through infrastructure. I am hopeful that the three-bedroom pre-fabricated smart houses for which the foundation stone was laid today will help bring the lives of the affected families back on track,” Sinha said.

The LG appreciated the HRDS India for its noble initiative. “Since SDRF relief is insufficient, I had earlier requested HRDS India to rebuild 1,500 fully damaged houses across the UT under Operation Sindoor and in the aftermath of August floods, to which they had agreed. This initiative will provide huge relief to the affected families,” he said.

On the occasion, the LG expressed his gratitude to all the emergency responders, district administration, Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, armed forces, local community, youth and voluntary organisations for saving precious lives, evacuating Machail Mata devotees to safety and providing timely medical care.

“I must commend the profound resilience of the people of Chishoti. Nature has tested them severely, but this strong community met the challenge head-on,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for complete rehabilitation of the flood-affected families and meeting the development needs of the people of Kishtwar.

He also announced that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will reconstruct Atholi to Machail Mata Road and build a new bridge in Chishoti. He further said that all the black spots in mobile network connection have been identified and land has been transferred to BSNL to set up new 4G towers.