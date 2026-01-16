LG Sinha chairs 89th university council meet of Jammu varsity

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired the 89th meeting of the University Council of the University of Jammu at Lok Bhavan. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)

The meeting was attended by Sakeena Itoo, minister for health & medical education, school education, higher education and social welfare; prof Umesh Rai, vice-chancellor, University of Jammu; prof Nilofer Khan, vice-chancellor, University of Kashmir; prof KS Chandrasekhar, vice-chancellor, Cluster University Jammu; prof Mohd Mobin, vice-chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar; Santosh D Vaidya, principal secretary, finance; Mandeep K Bhandari, principal secretary to LG; Ram Niwas Sharma, commissioner secretary, higher education department; prof Alok Kumar Rai, director, IIM Calcutta; prof AK Kaul, former professor, department of sociology, BHU Varanasi; Neeraj Sharma, registrar, Jammu University and other members of the council.

The council accorded in-principal approval to various agenda items and proposals, including inclusion of several provisions in align with National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and UGC guidelines. These included adoption of strategic action plan (2025–2030); introduction of five-year integrated UG-PG programme in Mathematical Sciences; guidelines of the grant of duty leaves to the teachers; Constitution of Jammu University Animal Welfare Club; establishment of a Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialectics and Emotional Intelligence (CRCD&EI); change of nomenclature of B.Tech. (Information Technology) to B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation) in the Four Year Under Graduate Programme.

“Time for Universities to step-up and lead innovation, building Skills and solving society’s toughest challenges,” the LG said.

He directed the University of Jammu for collaboration with financial institutions to boost student employability and to conduct a rigorous impact assessment of existing skill development courses.