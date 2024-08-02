L-G Sinha Inaugurates J&K film conclave, unveils J&K Film Policy 2024

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday termed J&K and cinema as a symbol of oneness which cannot be seen separately and are a perfect match to each other. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday termed J&K and cinema as a symbol of oneness which cannot be seen separately and are a perfect match to each other. (HT File Photo)

Sinha today inaugurated the J&K Film Conclave, organised by department of information & public relations and also unveiled J&K Film Policy 2024 and launched a slew of initiatives including single window portal for film shooting permissions and subsidies, J&K Film Screening Series and frames of Transformation Photography competition.

Lt Governor said the J&K Film Policy 2024 unveiled today will attract, support and facilitate regional, national and international film production in the UT.

“The film-friendly and pragmatic J&K film policy will ensure that heaven on earth is truly a heaven for filmmakers. We will provide high-impact infrastructure, support in sourcing locations and a large pool of professionals, financial incentives to make the filming more attractive in J&K,” he said.

While highlighting the J&K Film Policy, Sinha said it also provides added incentives for films in local languages, thereby promoting regional cinema of J&K.

“It encourages filmmakers to hire local talent which will lead to employment generation and jobs for the local population of J&K,” he said, adding that the new interventions will have a strong multiplier effect and play a pivotal role in developing J&K- a global Film production hub. “Single Window portal will ensure efficient handling of intricate formalities and seamless release of subsidies,” he said.

The Lt Governor said the new initiative like J&K film screening series is part of systemic and effective reforms to tap into a vibrant and youthful moviemaking culture and to provide space for emerging creators and film enthusiasts to exchange ideas on film aesthetics and strengthen Cine-club culture. “J&K and cinema is a symbol of oneness and cannot be seen separately. They are a perfect match. For great filmmakers like Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, J&K was not only a shooting destination but also a cultural organism. In the past five years, there has been an effort to reconnect J&K with the culture of cinema and theatre. Our new initiatives highlight this resurgence,” the Lt Governor said.

Madhur Bhandarkar, Bollywood filmmaker, said that the J&K Film Conclave’ offers a platform for collaboration, idea exchange, and showcasing talent. “The initiative aspires to build a sustainable and thriving film ecosystem in Jammu Kashmir.”

The conclave is hosting a series of workshops on filmmaking, besides panel discussions with film personalities like Rahhat Kazmi, Paragg Mehta, and Mir Sarwar. It also features award-winning films from the Naya Jammu Kashmir Short Film Making Competition, premiere screening of “Country of Blind” and cultural performances by local artists.