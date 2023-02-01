Licence clerk gets 5-year jail in graft case

Five years after he was caught taking ₹5,000 bribe from a man, the then licence clerk posted in the office of Narnaul deputy commissioner (DC) was convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, an official spokesperson said. The convict identified as Ramphal, was arrested by the vigilance bureau team on May 30, 2018 during a raid. The accused was demanding bribe in lieu of issuing an arms licence to the complainant, a resident of Mahendergarh district. The complainant had approached the DC office to collect his arms licence approved by the authority concerned. However, accused licence clerk demanded ₹5,000 bribe for performing official duty. In the meantime, the complainant filed a complaint with the vigilance bureau which laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON