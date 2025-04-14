Licences of only 10% fined drunk drivers suspended in Chandigarh since 2023

Despite the growing menace of drunken driving, only 10.8% of the total violators were recommended for driving licence (DL) suspension by the court in year 2023, 2024 and up to March 13 in 2025, reveals data shared by Chandigarh Traffic Police. A significant number of cases also remain pending to be disposed of – over 3,000 in total. With 640 cases pending in 2023, 1,303 in 2024, and a staggering 1,100 already pending in early 2025. (HT Photo)

The data reveals a significant gap between the number of challans issued and actual deterrent action taken through licence suspensions — a prerogative of the court under prevailing traffic laws.

The figures, compiled for the years 2023, 2024, and up to March 13, 2025, show 7,941 challans were issued for drunk driving, out of which 4,898 challans were disposed of and only 534 cases were recommended for DL suspension. Traffic officials believe this figure is alarmingly low, undermining the deterrence value of the legal provision.

In 2023, 3,160 challans were issued, of which 2,520 were disposed of, and 323 licences were recommended for suspension. The suspension rate was 12.8%. In 2024, while the number of challans rose to 3,561, the DL suspension recommendations dropped to 207, pulling down the rate to 9.1%. In 2025, up to March 13, 1,220 challans were issued and 120 challans were disposed of, but only four driving licences were recommended for suspension, recording a shocking 3.3% rate.

A senior traffic police official, requesting anonymity, said, “We can only recommend driving licence suspension. The final call lies with the court. However, it is disheartening to see such low percentages despite the high number of offenders.”

Road safety experts argue that DL suspension should become automatic and immediate upon conviction in drunken driving cases. “Drunken driving is classified as a serious offence because it not only puts the driver’s life at risk but also endangers the lives of others on the road. It must be dealt with strictly and attract stringent punishment,” said Harpreet Singh, a road safety expert.

SSP (traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh said, “We have intensified enforcement by setting up more checkpoints across the city to catch drunk drivers. The number of challans issued for such violations has gone up significantly.”

On March 14, a heavily intoxicated driver crashed his Volkswagen Polo at over 150 kmph, killing two police personnel and an innocent bystander in a horrific accident past midnight.

In 2023, a night out turned into tragedy for three friends after their speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into the road divider, killing one of them, near the Housing Board light point in Manimajra. The driver had spent the night drinking at a club with two friends before heading out around 3 am; vehicle was being driven at 120 km per hour when the accident took place.

