Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri relinquishes command of Western Army

Lieutenant general Nav K Khanduri on Friday relinquished the command of Western Army, superannuating after nearly 40 years of service. Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri paying homage to martyrs at the War Memorial during his farewell ceremony at Western Command in Chandimandir. (HT Photo)

Khanduri paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial during his farewell ceremony.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Khanduri passed out with 73rd Regular Course from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and was commissioned into 27 Air Defence Regiment (Amritsar Airfield) on December 17, 1983. He is also an alumnus of the Defence Service Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. He has a masters in philosophy (defence studies) from Madras University and one in management studies from the Osmania University.

Khanduri took over the reins of Western Command as General officer commanding-in-chief on November 1, 2021. He was committed to ensuring the operational preparedness of Western Command through capability development and various training events, exercises with troops and multi agency exercises.