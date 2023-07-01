Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri relinquishes command of Western Army

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri relinquishes command of Western Army

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 01, 2023 03:37 AM IST

Lieutenant general Nav K Khanduri had taken over the reins of Western Command as General officer commanding-in-chief on November 1, 2021

Lieutenant general Nav K Khanduri on Friday relinquished the command of Western Army, superannuating after nearly 40 years of service.

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri paying homage to martyrs at the War Memorial during his farewell ceremony at Western Command in Chandimandir. (HT Photo)
Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri paying homage to martyrs at the War Memorial during his farewell ceremony at Western Command in Chandimandir. (HT Photo)

Khanduri paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial during his farewell ceremony.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Khanduri passed out with 73rd Regular Course from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and was commissioned into 27 Air Defence Regiment (Amritsar Airfield) on December 17, 1983. He is also an alumnus of the Defence Service Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. He has a masters in philosophy (defence studies) from Madras University and one in management studies from the Osmania University.

Khanduri took over the reins of Western Command as General officer commanding-in-chief on November 1, 2021. He was committed to ensuring the operational preparedness of Western Command through capability development and various training events, exercises with troops and multi agency exercises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out