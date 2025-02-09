Light rain, snowfall likely in higher reaches of Himachal in coming days

The India meteorological department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rain and snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh in coming days mainly over the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kangra and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Tourists at the Solang Nala after fresh snowfall, in Manali, on Saturday. (PTI)

Light precipitation in these areas is expected till February 11, the MeT department said on Saturday. The weather office in Shimla said that dry weather will mainly prevail in the remaining districts of the state during the next seven days. Also, the maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during 2-3 days in low and mid hill areas. The minimum temperature is also expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees over the state during the next 3-4 days in low and mid hill areas.

During the last 24 hours, the weather was mainly dry in the state with no major change in minimum temperatures at many stations. The minimum temperatures of many stations were normal or near normal and it was above normal by 2-4 degrees for mid and high hill stations. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Tabo at -10.3 degrees.

An appreciable rise was observed in maximum temperatures for most stations in the state during the last 24 hours and it was appreciably above normal by 3-5 degrees at most of the stations.

While no fog or ground frost was observed over the last 24 hours, a cold wave was observed in Una, Bilaspur and Berthin.