Light snowfall in Himachal’s higher reaches, Tabo coldest at -10.2°C

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office on Monday said that light snowfall was recorded in the higher reaches of Himachal. Tourists strolling on The Ridge on a sunny day in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

MeT department officials said that 2 cm snowfall was recorded in Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district while trace snowfall was recorded in Kalpa (Kinnaur) and Gondla. During the last 24 hours, dense fog was observed in Sundernagar, while moderate fog was observed in Mandi and shallow fog in Paonta sahib. Cold wave was observed in Palampur.

The weather office said that light rain or snowfall is also likely at isolated places on January 6, over high hills of the state, while dry weather is expected to prevail during the remaining days of the week.

No significant change is likely in minimum temperature during next 24 hours, thereafter, they are expected to fall gradually by about 2-3 degrees during the next subsequent 3-4 days over the state. However, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-4 degrees over many parts of the state except high hills and adjoining mid hills where maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees during the next 2-3 days.

As Himachal’s higher reaches continue to experience colder nights, Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at -10.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. It was closely followed by Kukumseri with a minimum temperature of -6.7 degrees Celsius and -4.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Kalpa (Kinnaur).

The minimum temperatures were in the range of -10 to 0 degrees Celsius in the high hills, and in the range of -1 to 6 degrees in hills and in the range of 5-9 degrees in plains of the state.