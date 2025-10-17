Lights, candles, diyas! Chandigarh markets aglow with festive fervour as residents get Diwali-ready

Since Tuesday, when the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) gave permission to shopkeepers to set up stalls outside their shops, festive fervour has returned to the city’s markets as both shoppers and shopkeepers gear up for Diwali.

At the electric lights market in Sector 18, tacky colours are out and neutral LED bulbs with warm tones are in vogue. “People these days prefer warm-toned large LED bulbs which are neither fully white nor yellow,” said Rajvinder Singh of Punjab Electronics. Such lights are more expensive but still see high demand. Singh added that customers no longer prioritise quality as much, which is why copper-wired lights, though superior, are increasingly being replaced by cheaper aluminium-wired ones. “The coloured and flickering lights which were all the rage in the past aren’t seeing much demand,” he added.

Gen Z aiming for ‘minimal aesthetic’

Tarranum Garcha, 23, a customer at the Sector 18 market, said she and her mother prefer “warm and soft-on-the-eye lights.” She added that even in decorations, they try to keep it “as minimal as possible”.

China-made lights cheaper but many in favour of Indian products

While most lights are made in China, the recent thaw in Sino-Indian relations hasn’t stopped customers from asking for Indian-made lights. Shubham Kumar of Sector 18 has a pair of made-in-India lights on display. The bulbs look dimmer, but the price is a staggering ₹300 for the same string that costs ₹70 if made-in-China. Ankur Gupta, who has set up a stall in Sector 35, said it isn’t viable for shopkeepers to stock Indian-made lights since people almost always choose the cheaper option.

Smokeless candles, diyas with sensors

When it comes to candles and diyas, there is a growing surge for designer candles and eco-friendly diyas, especially in the markets of the northern sectors. Rajesh Kumar, who runs a small stall in Sector 19 market, said that scented candles designed and those shaped like flowers and figures are in demand. “People also opt for smokeless candles which seemingly cause less pollution,” he added.

Among diyas, the market has seen a mix of the traditional and the innovative. Plastic diyas fitted with small sensors that automatically light up when placed on water are a particular crowd-puller this year. Manufactured in Ludhiana and Ambala, these floating diyas can cost upwards of ₹250 per piece and are being marketed as modern, reusable alternatives to the traditional earthen ones.

But earthen diyas have its loyal base

The humble earthen diya, however, remains a Diwali staple. Kirti Babbar, a customer at Sector 15 market, said, “I still buy earthen diyas every year, even if I get the fancy ones too. The clay ones just make Diwali feel authentic and real.” For many shoppers like her, earthen diyas remain a way to hold on to the festival’s traditional roots even as modern designs dominate the stalls. Shanti Devi, who brings her diyas from a kiln near Dadumajra to sell in Sector 35, said people now prefer painted versions in hues ranging from red to baby blue. Haneefan, another seller, noted that heart-shaped designer diyas from Rajasthan are also among this season’s customer choice.

Looking for eco-friendly gifts?

The Srijan showroom, run by Chandigarh Model Jail in Sector 22, has also stocked up for the festival. According to the management, scented candles in fragrances from vanilla to sandalwood are flying off the shelves. “People usually come and order in bulk,” they said, adding that Indian sweets made by inmates are also popular among customers and get sold out pretty soon. Only convicts are allowed to work on these products and they even contribute to the design and fragrance selection of the candles. The shop has recently started a nursery section too, with small potted plants being picked up as eco-friendly Diwali gifts.

Sales at all-time high

While festivals like Dussehra, Karwa Chauth and Diwali have all fallen within the same month this year, chairperson of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal and Member of the National Trader Welfare Board, Charanjiv Singh, said this hasn’t had much of an impact on the markets around the city. “Sales are at an all-time high this year, partly fuelled by GST cuts. While the Sector 17 market has decided to forego Diwali decorations this year in solidarity with Punjab flood victims, markets in Sectors 35, 20 and 15 have already been decked up and are doing well,” he said.