Like education, HP’s health sector also in a shambles: AAP

Challenging HP chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party’s state president Surjit Thakur said that Jai Ram Thakur should answer 10 issues that have been raised by the people of various constituencies during the AAP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ within a fortnight, else the public is ready to give this government a befitting reply in the assembly elections.

The AAP president said that they took out a rally in 68 assembly constituencies of all 12 districts of HP, wherein their workers reached out to the people to listen to their grievances.

Issue of poor education came to the fore in every district, Surjit said. He said during a public dialogue in Kullu, a woman narrated her plight how her children were being deprived of good education due to lack of teachers in the local school. “This is not an isolated incident, but the tale of almost every village,” he added.

He said like education, the health sector was also in a shambles in Himachal. The AAP president said in Chamba, they came to know about a man whose pregnant wife died due to lack of medical facilities. He claimed that the Chamba medical college lacks staff, but the government has done nothing in the last five years to fix the problem.

He said the people were now aware that neither the BJP nor the Congress governments have done anything for them.

Meanwhile, AAP’s founder president in Himachal, Nikka Singh Pathania, and former organisation secretary Shespal Saklani joined the Congress in presence of the party’s senior leader and head of campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Both the leaders said that they were feeling “suffocated” in the party.