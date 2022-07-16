Like education, HP’s health sector also in a shambles: AAP
Challenging HP chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party’s state president Surjit Thakur said that Jai Ram Thakur should answer 10 issues that have been raised by the people of various constituencies during the AAP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ within a fortnight, else the public is ready to give this government a befitting reply in the assembly elections.
The AAP president said that they took out a rally in 68 assembly constituencies of all 12 districts of HP, wherein their workers reached out to the people to listen to their grievances.
Issue of poor education came to the fore in every district, Surjit said. He said during a public dialogue in Kullu, a woman narrated her plight how her children were being deprived of good education due to lack of teachers in the local school. “This is not an isolated incident, but the tale of almost every village,” he added.
He said like education, the health sector was also in a shambles in Himachal. The AAP president said in Chamba, they came to know about a man whose pregnant wife died due to lack of medical facilities. He claimed that the Chamba medical college lacks staff, but the government has done nothing in the last five years to fix the problem.
He said the people were now aware that neither the BJP nor the Congress governments have done anything for them.
Meanwhile, AAP’s founder president in Himachal, Nikka Singh Pathania, and former organisation secretary Shespal Saklani joined the Congress in presence of the party’s senior leader and head of campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Both the leaders said that they were feeling “suffocated” in the party.
Himachal govt sets up highest gym at Kaza in Spiti valley
The Himachal Pradesh government has set up a gym at Kaza, the headquarters of the scenic Spiti valley, at an altitude of 12,000 feet, claiming it to be the highest gym in the world. The gym, with equipment worth ₹10 lakh, has been set up at the sports complex at Kaza and is aimed at promoting fitness among local youngsters. “The government is encouraging women also to use the facility,” a 65-year-old local resident, Dolma, who goes by one name adds.
Minister Ansari calls for environmental protection drive in every village
Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday said that the campaign for environmental protection, which has been launched by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, would be taken to every village. Ansari was speaking as the chief guest in the programme organised at Arya Mahila PG College here regarding the environmental protection and promotion of the 'Vriksha Mitra' campaign.
HP to celebrate 75 years of existence with grand events
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presided over a meeting of high-powered committee to celebrate the 75 years of existence of the state by organising as many events. Thakur said these events would be presided over by him and various Union ministers. He said the message must be clear that everyone in the state has made their contribution in development and progress in the last 75 years.
Action against 18 tourists for flouting norms at Bhimashankar
Pune Rural Police have taken action against 18 tourists for violating norms at Bhimashankar. As per information shared by Ghodegaon police officials, on Monday two groups consisting of eight and ten youngsters were found playing loud music and dancing on the road and creating a nuisance. Senior police inspector at Ghodegaon police station Jivan Mane said that we had received complaints. Accordingly, we have taken action against two groups for violating norms.
PMCs disaster management cell faces staff shortage
The disaster management cell of Pune Municipal Corporation that covers population of around 0.5 million runs on only eight staff — an officer, two clerks and five telephone operators. Civic activists said that DMC's functioning is important during inclement weather conditions. Disaster management department, deputy commissioner, Sachin Ithape, said, “Though 39 posts were allocated, eight are running the cell. We have pooled in staff from other departments and handling the workload.”
