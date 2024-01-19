Lineman dies after touching high-tension wire in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

An assistant lineman was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Chadiala village, Dera Bassi, on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh, 38, of Jawaharpur, Dera Bassi. (Getty image)

As per information, Singh had gone to the village after the electricity department received a complaint of issues in power supply to a water motor installed in a farm.

While checking the supply, he came in contact with a high-tension wire passing by and got electrocuted.

On being informed, electricity department officials reached the spot and disconnected supply in the high-tension wire, before rushing Singh to the local civil hospital.

However, he was declared dead by doctors.

A department official said a probe had been initiated as to why the power of the high-tension wire was not disconnected before the inspection.