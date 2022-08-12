Lineman electrocuted in Dera Bassi, PSPCL JE booked for negligence

A day after a 26-year-old lineman was electrocuted to death while fixing power lines in Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, the police on Thursday lodged an FIR against a junior engineer with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The junior engineer (JE), Talwinder Singh, was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. If proven, the charge entails imprisonment up to two years or fine or both.

The deceased lineman, Mandeep Singh, was a resident of Sundran village, Dera Bassi.

Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said Mandeep had climbed up a pole to repair a damaged power line after being alerted by the JE. As soon as Mandeep touched the wires, he suffered electric shock and fell on the ground after hitting a wall.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but declared dead.

The deceased’s co-workers alleged that the company that had hired them on contract to work for PSPCL did not provide any safety material, leading to several similar accidents that had claimed many lives.

On his part, JE Talwinder said linemen climbed poles only after the supply was switched off, but reverse current could sometimes return in the line. Claiming he was not at fault, he said the contractor should supply safety gear to protect the staff against any mishaps.

On the other hand, Sher Singh, a supervisor with the contractor, said, “All employees hired by us have been provided safety gear, along with training. There is no negligence on the company’s part.”

The deceased is survived by his parents and four sisters, who had also lost another elder brother earlier. Mandeep’s relatives said on Wednesday, his sisters had returned from shopping for Raksha Bandhan when they received information about his death. Alleging negligence on both their parts, the family demanded action against PSPCL and the contractor.