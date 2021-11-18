Linguistics officers deputed in 15 Punjab districts, says Pargat Singh

Punjab higher education minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday said the department has deputed district linguistics officers in 15 districts of the state.

Handing over station allotment letters to these officers in Chandigarh, the minister said the government is fully committed to strictly implement the State Language Act. There was a backlog of vacancies of district linguistics officers for the past 25 years as a result of which 21 posts remained vacant, he added.

Pargat said the linguistics department is all set to implement the State Languages Act at the ground level. He also directed the department to ensure availability of requisite staff as well as facilities so as to enable the district linguistics officers to engage in their work.

“Recently, amendments were made in the State Language Act by the state government to make it more effective. To fill the vacancies the government had invited applications from the other departments for posting of officers on deputation basis,” he said.