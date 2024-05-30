List out even one achievement in your political career: Tewari to Tandon

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Wednesday responded to BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon’s question about his achievements and reiterated his challenge for an open debate on all issues. The INDIA bloc candidate also took a dig at Union minister Smriti Irani for her statement “Tandon toh bahana hai, Modi ji ko lana hai” during a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Listing his five achievements, Tewari asked Tandon to list even one achievement in his entire political career. For the remaining achievements, he reiterated his invitation to Tandon for an open debate.

Tewari said he, as the national president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), had got the then Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 for millions and millions of youth of the country. “You can never match such an achievement in your entire life,” he challenged Tandon.

The senior Congress leader said as the Union minister for information and broadcasting, he had digitised the entire television universe in the country. Further, as an MP, he had brought a private member’s bill for granting a Rajya Sabha seat to Chandigarh.

He disclosed that he had brought another bill to bring the CBI and other investigating agencies under parliamentary oversight.

Besides, Tewari added he had represented the country at several international platforms, including the United Nations.

‘Piyush Goyal lying blatantly’

Tewari also took to social media site X to respond to Union commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal’s claim that he did not vote in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Posting an image of his inked finger, he remarked, “Dear @Piyush Goyal, before lying so blatantly that I did not cast my vote in 2019, here is the picture of me casting my vote. Hope that satisfies your curiosity.”

Takes dig at Irani

The INDIA bloc candidate also took a dig at Union minister Smriti Irani for her statement “Tandon toh bahana hai, Modi ji ko lana hai” during a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. “The cat is out of the bag. Tandon is just a proxy as admitted by Irani,” quipped Tewari.